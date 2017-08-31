OSCE should give tough and targeted response to Azerbaijan’s step on hindering peaceful mission – Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, is confident that the OSCE must give tough and targeted response to Azerbaijan’s step on opening fire during the OSCE monitoring on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, reports Armenpress.

“The provocations and policy of the Azerbaijani side to hinder the OSCE peaceful mission continue. I am convinced that this time the OSCE should give tough and targeted response”, Ashotyan said on Facebook.

Spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress that the OSCE monitoring group is unable to conduct the works on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border due to Azerbaijani gunfire towards Armenia’s Chinari village.

Earlier Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan tweeted on the matter: “Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire during OSCE monitoring on the state border with Armenia in Tavush province”.