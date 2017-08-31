Armenian government grants military deferment to several football players

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government granted deferment from military service to several candidates for the Armenian national football team, including Tigran Kandikyan, Arsen beglaryan, Karen Muradyan, Artem Karapetyan, Gurgen Meliksetyan, Arthur Miranyan, Daniel Ozbilis, Gael Paul Andonyan. The deferment is granted until 2019.

The matter was presented by the ministry of sports and youth affairs during today’s Cabinet meeting. These Diaspora Armenian football players are citizens of Armenia.