Erdogan’s bodyguards indicted by US grand jury for attack on peaceful protesters

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Washington Superior Court grand jury charged a total of 19 people, including 15 bodyguards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in connection with the May incident when peaceful protesters were attacked outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in the American capital during Erdogan’s visit, the Washington Post reports.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, said the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia

According to the indictment, the goals of the alleged conspiracy were to assault and kick protesters gathered in Sheridan Circle, and to assault police who tried to stop the attacks.

The office said two of those indicted have been arrested, but the others are at large.

It was not clear whether diplomatic immunity could hamper efforts to prosecute them.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) said if convicted, hate crime charges can extend prison terms to 15 years.

“Today’s indictments are an important step toward securing justice for the vicious, ethnically motivated hate crimes committed against U.S. citizens, carried out during President Erdogan’s visit to the nation’s capital in May,” said ANCA Communications Director Elizabeth Chouldjian.

All 19 defendants were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, with a bias crime enhancement – charges of hate crimes – which carry a maximum 15 years prison sentence. Many were indicted on additional charges.