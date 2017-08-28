Fire in territory of Nairit plant isolated

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian emergency situations ministry informs that on August 28, at 14:00 the fire that broke out in the territory of Nairit plant has been isolated, there is no danger of spread of fire. The burning material is not dangerous.

Armenpress correspondent reports from the scene that an ambulance has entered to the territory of the plant. There is no information about the victims yet.

Earlier the ministry reported that 10 firefighting crews and emergency situations response groups of crisis management center has left for the scene.