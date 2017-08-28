At least 8 injured in earthquake in north-western Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. At least 8 people were injured in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit north-western Iran on August 28, the local authorities said, IRNA reports.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 3:44 hours local time (23:14 GMT Sunday night) in an area located at 47.08 degrees longitude and 37.87 degrees latitude some 100 km from the provincial capital city of Tabriz.

Managing Director of the provincial crisis management office Khalil Saie added that Medical and rescue teams are present in the quake-stricken areas.

He said that the tremor also damaged many houses in the area.