2 Armenians among victims of Kuban bus crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenians are among the victims of bus crash in the Russian Kuban region, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“According to preliminary data received from the Armenian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, there are two Armenians among the victims of the Kuban bus crash. Their citizenship is being clarified”, the ministry said in a statement.

A bus carrying out 35 workers fell into the sea in the Krasnodar Region killing at least 12 people. 20 people have been rescued, the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department told TASS.

The causes of the incident are being clarified.