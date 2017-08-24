President of Turkmenistan visits Armenia’s Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Armenia, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow visited the Parliament where he had a meeting with Speaker Ara Babloyan, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, Ara Babloyan highlighted the importance of this visit especially on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkmenistan. He expressed confidence that the Turkmen Presidents’ visit will boost the Armenian-Turkmen ties in all spheres.

Speaker Babloyan said Armenia has repeatedly assisted friendly Turkmenistan’s initiative in international structures and expects balanced stance on issues important for it. He invited the Speaker of Turkenistan’s parliament to visit Armenia aimed at intensifying the bilateral inter-parliamentary ties. The Speaker said there are great cooperation opportunities in commercial, tourism, culture, education and healthcare fields.

The President of Turkmenistan highly appreciated the current level of relations with Armenia and attached importance to the development of inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries. He emphasized the need to intensify the cooperation in different spheres and stated that Turkmenistan and Armenia plan to implement joint large-scale projects in near future. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow conveyed Speaker Babloyan the greetings and invitation of the Turkmen parliament speaker to visit Turkmenistan. At the end of the meeting Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow left a note in the honorary guest book of the parliament.