Statements of Armenian and Russian Presidents give optimistic moods - political scientist

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The statements made before and after the meeting of Armenian and Russian Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin show that the Armenian-Russian relations are at a rather high level, political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan told Armenpress.

“The talk concerns the economic, military cooperation and issues of forming a policy in the region in general. I think yesterday’s meeting is one of the best proofs of that close relationship”, he said, adding that the statements of the heads of the two countries give optimistic moods.

Commenting on the Presidents’ discussion over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the political scientist said that issue could not be missed from the meeting agenda. According to him, this is the major issue in South Caucasus.

“This issue concerns not only Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, but also the regional security in general. It somehow affects also the ongoing regional developments. The stability in South Caucasus enables Russia to feel more confident in its actions in the Middle East and act with a safer back there”, he said.

Melik-Shahnazaryan added that the discussions didn’t focus on solutions, rather, at the moment it’s necessary to ensure calm situation and predictability of stability.

“The discussions, most probably, were focused on this direction so that situation in the border will be calm and this dangerous situation will be somehow overcome”, he added.

Within the frames of the working visit to Russia, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on August 23. The Presidents discussed a number of issues, including the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.



