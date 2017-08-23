ARMENPRESS and Georgian GHN continue measures aimed at deepening cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian state-run news agency ARMENPRESS and the Georgian GHN news agency continue measures aimed at expanding cooperation frameworks. Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan met with Director of GHN news agency Teimuraz Chumburidze in Yerevan on August 23.

The heads of the news agencies discussed the agenda of the bilateral cooperation, outlined the opportunities for expanding cooperation and referred to the implementation process of the agreements reached during the previous meeting and the upcoming activities.

Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan highlighted the cooperation of the news agencies of the two neighboring states and stated that due to that cooperation the peoples of the two countries will have the opportunity to get to know one another better. He stated that ARMENPRESS and GHN will continue to activate the coverage of economic and touristic materials, as well as cultural events and exchange information over important events taking place in both countries. “The meetings give an opportunity to discuss the current trends in the media landscape, and also what direction we take. These are chances to generate new ideas”, Ananyan said.

According to Director of GHN news agency Teimuraz Chumburidze, the two agencies can collaborate in various spheres, conduct information exchange, exchange of skills, which will further improve the quality of their work.