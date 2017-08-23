Asian Stocks up - 23-08-17

TOKYO, 23 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.26% to 19434.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.25% to 1600.05 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.08% to 3287.71 points, and HANG SENG stood at 27401.67 points.