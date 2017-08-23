Asian Stocks up - 23-08-17
TOKYO, 23 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.26% to 19434.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.25% to 1600.05 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.08% to 3287.71 points, and HANG SENG stood at 27401.67 points.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 17:54 ARMENPRESS and Georgian GHN continue measures aimed at deepening cooperation
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-17
- 17:27 Asian Stocks up - 23-08-17
- 17:00 Turkey is increasingly getting to be authoritarian – Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk
- 16:28 President of Turkmenistan to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 16:15 Minister Manukyan, EU Delegation chief discuss energy field related issues
- 15:48 CSTO Secretary General to meet with President of Kazakhstan in Astana
- 15:40 Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili thanks Armenian firefighter-rescuers
- 15:30 Armenian champions return from Paris – LIVE
- 15:07 Military-educational institutions’ graduates visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 14:55 Armenia is peace-exporting country – Parliament’s Vice-Speaker meets with Ambassador of Argentina
- 14:53 High risk of fire forecast in Armenia for August 24-28
- 14:36 All Ucom subscribers to enjoy internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels
- 13:22 Artsakh to hold 4th Wine Festival
- 12:37 Armenians expect the fairest decisions from PM Karapetyan – poll
- 12:23 ‘The Pan-Armenian Council is a necessity’, says Shahan Gantaharian ahead of Armenia-Diaspora conference
- 11:54 Armenia on great wave of growth: Country’s new economic agenda presented to American business leaders
- 10:37 Armenian gymnast Artur Tovmasyan wins gold medal at World Student Games
- 10:35 ‘Americana’s executives behaved erratically, unprofessionally’ - Harut Sassounian publishes article
- 10:14 Armenian firefighter-rescuers participate in firefighting operations in Georgia
- 09:07 European Stocks up - 22-08-17
- 09:04 US stocks up - 22-08-17
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-17
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-08-17
- 08:57 Oil Prices - 22-08-17
- 08.22-21:13 Poroshenko prepares to propose UN to deploy peacekeepers in Dombass
- 08.22-20:12 Armenian Government launches the process of putting first energy block of ANPP out of exploitation
- 08.22-18:45 Preparatory works of opening Charles Azanvour's Walk of Fame star underway in Hollywood
- 08.22-17:29 PM Karapetyan hosts German Development Bank (KfW) delegation
- 08.22-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-17
- 08.22-17:26 Asian Stocks - 22-08-17
- 08.22-16:46 Nature protection minister has no plans to resign due to Khosrov Forest fire
- 08.22-16:24 Armenia sends 8 fire engines to Georgia to participate in forest firefighting works
- 08.22-15:12 Garo Paylan submits complaint against Turkish newspaper’s columnist
- 08.22-14:00 Exhibition-fair of Armenian products opened in Russia’s North Brutovo
20:50, 08.18.2017
Viewed 3351 times World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia
12:19, 08.17.2017
Viewed 2247 times 558 killed and 1293 wounded: Document on Azerbaijan’s losses in April war published at voskanapat.info
15:00, 08.16.2017
Viewed 2063 times President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Republic of Korea
12:40, 08.16.2017
Viewed 2023 times OSCE Minsk Group continues making efforts to organize meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents
11:31, 08.17.2017
Viewed 1926 times Armenia’s investment potential presented to Chinese investors