Armenia is peace-exporting country – Parliament’s Vice-Speaker meets with Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on August 23 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov said the friendship groups are already formed at the Parliament of 6th convocation, and he will continue heading the friendship group with Argentina.

Eduard Sharmazanov highly appreciated the Ambassador’s activity in developing and deepening the Armenian-Argentine ties. He attached importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy and highlighted the significance of cooperation of the friendly countries in international structures.

The Vice-Speaker added that by giving shelter to Armenians in the past century Argentina became their second homeland and later it took decisive steps for recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide. According to him, the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide enters a new stage, the stage of fight against Turkish denialism.

Sharmazanov highly appreciated Argentina’s balanced stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stating that is a peace-exporting country and rejects any military solution.

Sharmazanov also invited his Argentine counterpart to visit Armenia.

In his turn Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia thanked for the reception highlighting the role of parliamentary cooperation on developing the bilateral ties. The Ambassador said it’s necessary to use all parliamentary formats for the comprehensive development of the relations. According to him, the existence of the Armenian community in Argentina had its impact on the establishment of friendship and deepening of the ties between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting the Ambassador said this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Armenia, and the embassy will hold a number of events, to which the Vice-Speaker of the Parliament is also invited.