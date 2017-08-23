Armenian firefighter-rescuers participate in firefighting operations in Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian emergency situations ministry’s firefighting-rescue crew has arrived in Georgia’s Samtskhe-Javakheti region to take part in the firefighting operations in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region, the ministry told Armenpress.

Armenian firefighter-rescuers are engaged in the firefighting works.

The Georgian authorities requested assistance from the international community for extinguishing the forest fires.

On August 22 the Armenian ministry has sent 8 fire and 1 rescue trucks to Georgia.