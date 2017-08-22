Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-17

YEREVAN, 22 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 478.55 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.63 drams to 562.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.93 drams to 614.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 39.20 drams to 19892.22 drams. Silver price down by 1.92 drams to 261.87 drams. Platinum price down by 42.05 drams to 15108.79 drams.