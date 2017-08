Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian emergency situations department told Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations that on August 22 at 07:03, a car crash occurred on the Kutaisi-Samtredia highway. A passenger van (driver Grigor Aydinyan, born in 1984) hit a tractor, the ministry told Armenpress.

As a result of the car crash passengers Mariam Abrahamyan (1986), Irina Voskanyan (1981), Sonya Matevosyan (1960), Sofya Manukyan (2000), Andi Hakobyan (1952) and another passenger have suffered injuries of various degrees and were transported to hospital.