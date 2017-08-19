Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

Europe cannot rely on US for its defense, says Jean-Claude Juncker


YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Europe cannot continue to rely on the United States for its defense, Politico reports.

“It becomes clear that we cannot, in the long-term, rely on American defense support”, Juncker said as quoted by Politico.



