LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.14% to $2089.00, copper price down by 0.09% to $6490.00, lead price down by 2.78% to $2412.00, nickel price up by 0.14% to $10790.00, tin price up by 0.74% to $20300.00, zinc price up by 0.81% to $3121.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 4.46% to $58500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
