YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. As a result of observations, expert assessments it has been revealed that the average number of tourists visiting Armenia during festivals increases by 10-15%, Mekhak Apresyan – First Vice President of the State Tourism Committee, told reporters on August 18, reports Armenpress.

“The festivals contribute to increase of number of tourists visiting Armenia. Many arrive specifically to take part in any festival. Moreover, the festivals make Armenia more recognizable to the international market with new interesting things”, Apresyan said.

According to him, the number of tourists personally participating in the festivals increases. Even tour packages for some Armenian festivals are being sold in Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and other countries.