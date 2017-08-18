Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Spanish PM over Barcelona terror attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy Brey, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“On behalf of the government of Armenia and personally myself I extend deep condolences over the terror attack in Barcelona that claimed lives of dozens of innocent people.

We strictly condemn terrorism with all its manifestations which doesn’t recognize nationality and borders.

At this difficult moment for your country, we share your grief and express our support and solidarity to the friendly people of Spain and the relatives of the victims, wishing them strength and endurance to overcome the consequences of this tragedy.

Your Excellency, please, accept my sincere condolences and assurances of my respect”.