Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Armenian Embassy in Spain checking if there are Armenians or Armenian citizens among victims or injured


YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Spain is checking if there are Armenians or Armenian citizens among the victims or injured of the Barcelona terror attack, "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia. 

The number of the victims of Barcelona terror attack, when a van crushed into the crowd, has reached 13. The number of injured is 56. The Police assessed the incident as terror act. 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration