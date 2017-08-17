Asian Stocks - 17-08-17

TOKYO, 17 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 17 august:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.14% to 19702.63 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.07% to 1614.82 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.68% to 3268.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.24% to 27344.22 points.