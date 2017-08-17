Asian Stocks - 17-08-17
TOKYO, 17 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 17 august:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.14% to 19702.63 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.07% to 1614.82 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.68% to 3268.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.24% to 27344.22 points.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 18:02 Iran announces about plans to enhance missile capabilities
- 17:45 Organization of Armenian philanthropist from Luxemburg donates 100 thousand Euros for Khosrov Forest recovery
- 17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-08-17
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 17-08-17
- 17:24 Reports on Azerbaijani shooting at Armenian bordering communities sent to international organizations
- 16:12 Georgian rescuers recover body of Armenian man from sea
- 15:37 Minister Rostomyan briefs President Sargsyan on works done in sports field
- 15:08 New sales and service center of Ucom operates in Zvartnots airport
- 14:56 Armenia negotiates with new budgetary airlines
- 14:35 There is opportunity to make Yerevan aviation transit route for China
- 14:10 Air temperature to gradually increase in Armenia
- 13:59 Ethnic Armenian Nubar Ozanyan killed while fighting against IS in Syria
- 13:58 Azerbaijani citizen arrested in Russia’s Sakhalin region in suspicion of murdering 51-year-old Armenian man
- 13:37 Airlines should draw conclusions – Sergey Avetisyan on increase of air ticket prices
- 13:26 US State Department publishes 2016 report on religious freedom in Armenia
- 13:05 Russian Il-76 firefighting aircraft conducts 13th flight over Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 12:42 Samvel Amirkhanyan appointed chief of staff of ministry of transport, communication and IT
- 12:19 558 killed and 1293 wounded: Document on Azerbaijan’s losses in April war published at voskanapat.info
- 11:31 Armenia’s investment potential presented to Chinese investors
- 11:10 Vice PM Vache Gabrielyan chairs government’s session
- 10:30 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:20 Russian Il-76 firefighter waterbomber aircraft conducts 12th flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 09:43 Maximum will be done to avoid repetition of such disasters as much as possible – Armenia’s PM
- 09:15 Aleppo gradually recovers, schools are preparing for new academic year
- 08:56 European Stocks - 16-08-17
- 08:55 US stocks up - 16-08-17
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-17
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 16-08-17
- 08:51 Oil Prices down - 16-08-17
- 08.16-19:49 “Astana Expo 2017” – Armenia national day events widely covered by media
- 08.16-18:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-17
- 08.16-18:24 Asian Stocks - 16-08-17
- 08.16-18:15 Main epicenters of Khosrov State Reserve fire extinguished
- 08.16-17:28 Armenian woman deported from Netherlands without her children
- 08.16-17:09 Air ticket prices increase in Armenia connected with "peak season" – comments from public and private sectors
11:07, 08.14.2017
Viewed 3288 times Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
16:21, 08.12.2017
Viewed 3028 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to become Manchester United’s favorite
12:36, 08.12.2017
Viewed 1656 times The article in an anti-Armenian fake website created by Azerbaijan has become subject for intense discussions on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan
17:38, 08.11.2017
Viewed 1573 times Armenian citizen subjected to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village
15:05, 08.10.2017
Viewed 1440 times Magazine about Armenia’s attractiveness to be distributed to LOT airline’s passengers for a month