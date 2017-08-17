Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Georgian rescuers recover body of Armenian man from sea


YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Georgian rescuers have found the body of Armenian young man on the coast of the Tsikhisdziri resort village, Gruzia Online reports.

The man was living in Russia and he went on holiday to Georgia.

Criminal case has been launched.



