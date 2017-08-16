OSCE Minsk Group continues making efforts to organize meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. US continues working on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, OSCE Minsk Group American Co-Chair Richard Hoagland told Trend news agency, reports Armenpress.
According to him, issues relating to clarification of the Nagorno Karabakh’s status, non-use of force and other issues are considered as key elements of comprehensive settlement which the sides need to discuss.
“That’s why we – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, continue making efforts to organize the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents as soon as possible for holding talks aimed at moving forward the conflict settlement process. I would like to remind that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are mediators. We cannot force the sides to make a final decision. Only the heads of the sides can decide when the time will come to make a historical decision which will ensure peace and prosperity in the whole region”, he said.
Richard Hoagland said after intensification of diplomatic activity, the Co-Chairs will issue several statements in the upcoming weeks and months for ensuring high level talks.
