Armenia has clear stance on arms sales to Azerbaijan by any country – foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a clear stance on arms sales to Azerbaijan by any country and it has not changed since those arms are used not only against military targets, but also against civilians, Tigran Balayan – Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesman, told Armenpress, commenting on the article at the Israeli Haaretz according to which the Azerbaijani side asked an Israeli company to test drones on Armenian military posts.

“We are aware of those issues and follow them. Processes are underway. We carefully follow all the developments linked with Artsakh’s security”, Balayan said.

As for the Armenian-Israeli ties, the foreign ministry spokesman stated: “If we look at the geography of our diplomatic contacts, we will notice certain dynamics there”.

Israel’s defense ministry probes allegation according to which Azerbaijan asked Aeronautics Defense Systems to demonstrate drone on Armenian military positions. The defense ministry recently received a complaint alleging that after a team from Aeronautics Defense Systems came to Azerbaijan seeking to finalize a contract for the sale of company's Orbiter 1K unmanned aircraft, they were asked to deploy the aircraft, armed with explosives, on a military position of the Armenian army. The company, however, denies the allegation that its staff conducted such a mission, stating that the company “never carries out demonstrations on live targets, and that was true in this case as well”. The Israeli defense ministry refused to comment on these reports, however, the ministry said probe is underway by the Defense Export Controls Agency.





