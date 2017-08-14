Armenian, Russian PMs discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of his working visit to Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a private meeting with Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in Astana, press service of the government told Armenpress.

Both officials highlighted that the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia is increasing, and there are positive trends in the bilateral economic figures.

During the meeting a number of issues of Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda, as well as the dates of the Russian PM’s visit to Armenia were discussed.

PM Karapetyan in Astana is participating in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session.