President of Kazakhstan hosts heads of government of EAEU states

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hosted the heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) who arrived in Astana to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session on August 14, TASS reports.

Before the session Nazarbayev welcomed the PMs and invited them to visit the EXPO-2017.

The Kazakh President said there are many economic issues in the Council’s session agenda and wished productive work to session participants.

The session will be attended by Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

According to the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan, the session will focus on key issues of the Eurasian Economic Union’s digital agenda, the free trade zone deal with Iran and the draft agreements on pension provision of employees of the EAEU member states.