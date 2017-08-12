LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 august:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.34% to $2037.50, copper price down by 1.02% to $6379.00, lead price down by 1.51% to $2342.00, nickel price down by 1.85% to $10640.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $20330.00, zinc price down by 1.53% to $2905.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.88% to $57000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.