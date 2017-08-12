LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 august:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.34% to $2037.50, copper price down by 1.02% to $6379.00, lead price down by 1.51% to $2342.00, nickel price down by 1.85% to $10640.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $20330.00, zinc price down by 1.53% to $2905.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.88% to $57000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 11:21 European Stocks - 11-08-17
- 11:20 US stocks up - 11-08-17
- 11:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-17
- 11:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 11-08-17
- 11:13 Oil Prices Up - 11-08-17
- 08.11-22:02 Over 500 Russians in Turkey complain about aggravation of health
- 08.11-20:25 World's oldest man and Holocaust survivor dies in Israel aged 114
- 08.11-20:12 The road in the section of Upper Lars to be expanded
- 08.11-19:40 Lavrov hopes USA will not interfere in Russian elections in 2018
- 08.11-17:58 Hollywood Chamber to Honor Charles Aznavour with Walk of Fame Star
- 08.11-17:38 Armenian citizen subjected to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village
- 08.11-17:20 Asian Stocks down - 11-08-17
- 08.11-17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-17
- 08.11-16:01 Fire breaks out in gold extraction factory in Armenia’s Ararat town
- 08.11-15:44 Armenian PM to depart for Kazakhstan on working visit
- 08.11-15:38 PM Karapetyan departs for brief vacation
- 08.11-15:13 Sergey Smbatyan to conduct opening and closing concerts of Eurasian Music Games
- 08.11-15:04 Minister Karayan visits Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC
- 08.11-14:37 There will be 5 candidates for Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul – member of Initiative group
- 08.11-14:22 Government finances 14 investment programs of provinces
- 08.11-13:45 Armenian chess players capture 1st and 2nd places in chess tournament in Spain
- 08.11-13:40 President Sargsyan congratulates international master of sports Arkadi Andreasyan on 70th birthday
- 08.11-13:39 International recognition of Artsakh Republic is just matter of time – Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov
- 08.11-13:00 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Costa Rica
- 08.11-12:59 Armenia celebrates Constructor’s Day on August 11
- 08.11-12:37 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/73 - Miguel de Unamuno’s novel ‘Mist’ in the list
- 08.11-12:02 Works are being done to expand export of Armenian drugs
- 08.11-10:52 At least 36 killed, 13 injured in bus crash in China
- 08.11-10:04 Trump thanks Russia’s Putin for expelling US diplomats
- 08.11-09:52 Firefighters battle forest fires in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province
- 08.11-09:12 European Stocks down - 10-08-17
- 08.11-09:11 US stocks down - 10-08-17
- 08.11-09:10 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 10-08-17
- 08.11-09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-17
- 08.11-09:05 Oil Prices down - 10-08-17
16:57, 08.05.2017
Viewed 2457 times Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
12:40, 08.07.2017
Viewed 2190 times Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race
18:35, 08.07.2017
Viewed 1915 times Small republic located near hostile state - Danish periodical about Artsakh
17:30, 08.08.2017
Viewed 1880 times Exposure of Azerbaijan’s pressures on AGBU’s Bulgarian branch results in new scandalous details
11:27, 08.05.2017
Viewed 1541 times Over 50 foreign delegations to take part in Iranian President Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony: Armenia’s President also to attend