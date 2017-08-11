Minister Karayan visits Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on August 11 visited the Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC, discussed the agency’s activity, the existing problems, as well as the agency’s upcoming programs, reports Armenpres.

The minister, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Agency, introduced the newly-appointed executive director of the Agency Armen Shahazaryan to the staff.