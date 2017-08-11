Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Costa Rica

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. On August 10 Armenia’s Ambassador to Costa Rica Ara Ayvazyan (residence in Mexico) presented his credentials to President Luis Guillermo Solis, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the private talk President Luis Guillermo Solis highly appreciated the history of the Armenian people and their significant contribution in world civilization, by attaching great importance to the development of inter-state ties with Armenia.

The Armenian Ambassador in his turn said Armenia is interested in establishing mutually beneficial partnership with Costa Rica.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on a number of current regional and international affairs and their solutions. At the request of President Solis, Ambassador Ayvazyan presented the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the ongoing efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at creating respective conditions for moving forward the negotiation process and the existing obstacles in that process. In this context, the President of Costa Rica assured that his country supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries’ efforts to settle the conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

At the end of the talk President Solis asked to convey his warm wishes to President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and the Armenian people.

During his visit to Costa Rica, the Armenian Ambassador met with a number of officials, members of the parliamentary friendship group with Armenia, as well as with Armenian community representatives.