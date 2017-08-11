YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/73 - Miguel de Unamuno’s novel ‘Mist’ in the list

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is this week’s bestselling book of Yerevan. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Like the previous week, this week as well Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is ranked 2nd.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

Stefan Zweig’s ‘Collected Stories’ comes next. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 4th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Nobel Prize Laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s ‘The Last Witnesses’ is 5th.

Alexievich is a Belarusian investigative journalist and non-fiction prose writer who writes in Russian. She was awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time". She is the first writer from Belarus to receive the award.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho is 6th.Originally written in Portuguese, it became an international bestseller translated into some 70 languages as of 2016. An allegorical novel, The Alchemist follows a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding treasure there.

‘Dandelion Wine’, 1957 novel by Ray Bradbury this week is ranked 7th. The novel is taking place in the summer of 1928 in the fictional town of Green Town, Illinois, based upon Bradbury's childhood home of Waukegan, Illinois. It was translated from English by Zaven Boyadjyan.

Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ is the next in the bestselling list. It was first published in 1925, and is considered one of the typical works of American literature of the "jazz era".

‘1984’ by George Orwell ranks the 9th in the list. The book is labeled as “banned” in many countries of the world.

Miguel de Unamuno’s novel ‘Mist’ concludes this week’s bestselling list. The plot revolves around the character of Augusto, a wealthy, intellectual and introverted young man. He falls in love with a young woman named Eugenia as she walks past him on the street, and he sets about trying to court her. He is aided in his efforts by the other members of Eugenia's household. Her aunt is particularly keen for a relationship to evolve, so that Augusto might help with her niece's financial troubles. Nevertheless, Eugenia rejects his advances, since she is already in a relationship with the down-and-out Mauricio. Augusto pays off Eugenia's mortgage as a goodwill gesture without her knowing, but this only serves to insult Eugenia, rather than endear her to him.

To complete the bestseller list, the following bookshops have participated in the survey: Armenian Book” (54-07-06), “Edit Print” (57-70-09), and “Zangak” (23-25-28).

YEREVAN BESTSELLER project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan