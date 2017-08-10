Two-day international open air rock festival to be held in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. International open air rock festival EPICRockOpenAirArmenia 2017 will be held in Armenia’s Tsakhkadzor town on August 12-13, reports Armenpress.
The festival has already been recognized by Russian and other international news agencies as one of the best 5 musical festivals in the CIS space.
The festival organizers provide transportation for media representatives from Yerevan to Tsakhkadzor and vice versa, as well as provide tents for stay.
