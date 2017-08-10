Bell belonging to one of Armenian churches of Van to be returned to Holy Cross church of Akhtamar

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. An ancient bell belonging to one of the Armenian churches of Van will be returned to the Holy Cross church of Akhtamar, the Turkish media report.

The bell has appeared in north-western Iran for unknown reasons.

According to Amedtoday.org, the 629-year-old bell is currently displayed at the history museum of Urmia city of Iran.

Iran is ready to return the bell to the Holy Cross church of Akhtamar.

“We have launched a policy to return all historical monuments and works in Iran to their countries of origin”, vice president of Iran’s cultural heritage, handicraft and tourism organization said.

The Iranian official expressed hope this process will show to the world and the humanity that Iran is a truly friendly country.