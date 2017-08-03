Each embassy should know its task in connection with economic component, says deputy minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of economic development and investments Garegin Melkonyan attaches importance to the draft on setting economic criteria for targeting the countries approved by the Government which aims at developing the economic component of the foreign policy, reports Armenpress.

According to him, several documents are being approved by the draft. “First of all, the list of countries is being approved, as well as criteria are set in terms of taking steps in future and setting tasks before the embassies. It also presents on which approaches the countries will be targeted”, he said.

Melkonyan said that this approval is somehow a pilot project and it is clearly defined in the documents that it is subjected to development later not only in terms of assessing the further activity criteria of the system, but also revising the countries.

“Within the frames of the working group this process is being carried out according to the President’s task to strengthen the foreign economic component. We have discussed in-detail all possible ways for fixing the list of targeted countries. A formula has been formed in terms of the list of only targeted countries, and it takes into account the capacities of the embassy in that country, the trade-economic relations with those countries, the existence of community and other components”, the deputy minister stated, adding that the country selection is connected with the EAEU and this list will expand.

As for the embassies’ works, the deputy minister said there are more than five dozen diplomatic representations in different countries of the world. He stated that in order to be able to be engaged in economic activity, the diplomat must have a relevant experience, must be informed about the country’s economy and economic priorities. Garegin Melkonyan added that each embassy must know its task in connection with the economic component.

The list of targeted countries selected based on economic criteria includes Russia, US, China, Iran, Georgia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Lebanon, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.