Government approves anti-smoking strategy

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia approved anti-smoking strategy and the 2017-2020 action plan which aim to reduce the prevalence of smoking use by 1.5-2% annually, reports Armenpress.

Healthcare minister Levon Altunyan said the strategy aims at carrying out programs at several directions. “The programs will aim at ensuring active cooperation between all concerned sides on fight against smoking, reviewing and amending the current legislative field, developing the capacities of healthcare organizations, as well as taking measures on eliminating smoking among teenagers”, the minister stated.

Under the strategy, it is expected to reduce the smoking use prevalence by 1.5-2% annually, and cutting the current figure of smoking prevalence use among men up to 10%.

“So, smoke less”, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said, commenting on the anti-smoking strategy presented by the healthcare minister.