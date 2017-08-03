Professor Hovhannisyan sent to Cairo to assist recovery of Armenian tourist wounded in Hurghada knife attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of the Armenian foreign ministry, healthcare minister sent Professor A. Hovhannisyan to Cairo to assist the recovery of an Armenian tourist who was wounded at the Hurghada knife attack, Tigran Balayan – foreign ministry spokesman, said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

An unknown individual attacked tourists in a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt on July 14. The assailant was armed with a knife. Two German citizens have been killed. Four peorple - two Armenians, one Russian and one Czech have been wounded. The attacker entered the hotel and randomly attacked the tourists.

The two wounded Armenian citizens have been transported to one of the best hospitals of Cairo for receiving high-quality treatment.