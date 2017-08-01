Iranian citizen wanted by Iran Interpol detained at Bagratashen checkpoint

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. A citizen of Iran Reza R., born in 1983, has been detained at the Bagratashen border checkpoint on July 31, at 17:15, the Police of Armenia told Armnpress.

The Iranian citizen has been declared wanted by the Iran Interpol on February 20, 2017 on fraud charges.

Detention has been chosen as a precautionary measure.

The Iran Interporl was informed about the detainee.