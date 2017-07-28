Registration process of civil status acts being reformed in Armenia: Deputy Justice Minister presents expected changes

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The process of registration of the civil status acts (RCSA) of Armenia’s Justice Ministry is being reformed.

Suren Krmoyan – Deputy Justice Minister, gave an interview to Armenpress on this topic.

-During the registration process of civil status acts, Armenian citizens immediately communicate with state and local self-government bodies. Please, specify what reforms are being carried out in the RCSA services provision sector?

-Within the frames of the Government’s 2017-2022 action plan, large-scale reforms are expected to be held in the RCSA field that directly relate to provision of services to the citizens. In particular, the modernization of legislation of the civil status acts will be carried out within the frames of which the citizen can receive services at every RCSA agency under One Window principle, compared to the current system when a citizen can receive a service only based on the place of residence.

Electronic system will be installed in the RCSA services provision field thanks to which citizens can receive responses of many requests and letters without visiting the RCSA agency.

Automatic registration of birth and death will be carried out regardless of submitting applications over it.

Moreover, it is expected to improve the ratification procedures of official documents via apostille by the justice ministry, as well as to digitize the archive of the civil status acts.

-Is the society aware of the services, terms and state duty rates provided in the RCSA field?

-It is very important for the citizen to be informed about the terms and fees in the RCSA services provision field. The services, deadlines, state fees are defined by the law on ‘Civil Status Acts’ which is officially published and available for everyone. The justice ministry regularly organizes informative campaign.

Full interview available in Armenian