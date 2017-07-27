Kansas Adjutant General highly appreciates Armenian rescuers’ preparedness

GYUMRI, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Adjutant General of the Kansas National Guard, USA, Major-General Lee Tafanelli attended the training at the square near Akhuryan fire-rescue squad on July 27, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The officials were accompanied by Shirak governor Artur Khachatryan.

The event was also attended by the UK Embassy’s Defense Attaché Lt. Col David Ethel (residence in Tbilisi).

Minister Tonoyan summarized the training results, stating: “I highly appreciate the joint training. Our rescuers performed perfectly in accordance with international standards, and the experience they got from these trainings will transfer to their colleagues. We thank the representatives of the US and UK armed forces for the support and for transferring their experience to us. As for the update of technique of the fire-rescue brigads, we will try in a short period of time to fully equip them through state budget allocations and assistance of our international partners”.

“I highly appreciate the results of both the training and the exercise. Each exercise is a great chance to improve our knowledge and skills. I am convinced that in real emergency situation the Armenian rescuers will quickly respond and will provide highly professional assistance, and our cooperation will be continuous”, Major-General Lee Tafanelli told reporters.

Shirak governor Artur Khachatryan also thanked the fire-rescuers for the dedicated service.

UK Embassy’s Defense Attaché Lt. Col David Ethel said he frequently visits Armenia and is confident that in case of emergency situation, professional rescuers will quickly provide assistance.