Germany, Sweden send joint complaint to Turkey

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Germany and Sweden made a joint complaint to Turkey over the jailing of their citizens, who are among the 6 imprisoned human rights activists, Deutsche Welle reported, citing German FM spokesman Martin Schaefer.

The spokesman said they’ve demanded Turkey to specify under what accusations their citizens, Peter Steudtner (Germany) and Ali Gharavi (Sweden) have been arrested.

“He [Steudtner] is officially being charged with being a member of a terrorist group. And then we hear from the Turkish president that he is a German agent who wants to divide Turkey. Both accusations cannot be accurate”, the spokesman said.

On July 5, 10 activists were arrested in Istanbul. Four have been released.

Activists Idil Eser, Özlem Dalkıran, Veli Acu, Günal Kurşun, Ali Gharavi and Peter Steudtner have been jailed in Turkey.

The activists are accused for being members of terrorist groups. The jailed includes Amnesty International Turkey office head Idil Eser.