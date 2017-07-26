Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili has no plans to leave Kiev after losing Ukrainian citizenship

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who was deprived of the Ukrainian citizenship according to the decree by President Petro Poroshenko on July 26, has no plans to leave that country, reports Armenpress.

“I am going to stay here, in Kiev, there is no problem. I will stay in Kiev without citizenship”, Saakashvili told Novoye Vremya.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on July 26 on suspending Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko called this decision ‘a step towards establishing a dictatorship’ in Ukraine.