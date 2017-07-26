Lake Sevan can be interesting for divers in terms of extreme tourism

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Lake Sevan has potential for development of extreme tourism thanks to its peculiarity, underwater beautiful sites and wealth.

Today many divers are interested in high mountainous lakes, researchers of underwater basin of the Lake Sevan told reporters on July 26, Armenpress reports.

“Sevan is a high mountainous and freshwater lake which is already a big difference. There are many divers who are interested in diving on high mountainous lakes. There are also other high mountainous lakes in Armenia. In terms of beautiful sites Sevan has great potential, for instance, rocky rocks”, Ara Avagyan, vice president of the Underwater Research and Diving Center of Armenia, said.

He said the underwater flora is also unique, there are also different sized stone blocks that create a beautiful landscape.

Founder of the Center Stepan Kojayan stated that every tear they try to observe new sites, discover new and interesting places for diving. “Recently we have invited people for diving aimed at making them get acquainted with this sport. We organize the diving based on the demand”, he said.