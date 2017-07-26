Electricity production in Armenia grows by 4,9% in first half of 2017

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Electric-energy production in Armenia grew by 4,9% in the first half of 2017, compared to the previous year’s same period, Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources told a press conference.

“This year imports grew by 1,8%. Exports decreased a bit, but it will be compensated, and according to our estimates we will have at least 20% growth of energy exports by yearend”, he said.

Harutyunyan mentioned that electricity consumption grew as result of difficult climate conditions – very cold winter and very hot summer.

“We have a new contract with Georgia on conducting electricity exchanges, which are successfully underway. We were able to export to Georgia in February-March, and we imported in May-June. We are currently discussing the future plans, we plan to double the mutual-flows with Georgia by yearend”, he said.