Prosecutor General introduces newly appointed prosecutors

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan held consultations in the prosecutor’s offices of Ararat, Kotayk, Lori provinces and respected administrative districts of Yerevan by introducing new prosecutors appointed by him on July 20, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

The Prosecutor General congratulated the newly appointed prosecutors of the respective provinces and administrative districts of Yerevan and gave instructions to intensify works with other law enforcement agencies on prevention of crimes.

Artur Davtyan in particular highlighted the need to carry out prosecution control on legality of investigation, increase public trust towards the prosecution.

During a consultation at the Lori province attended by Lori Governor Artur Nalbandyan, Artur Davtyan drew the attention of the local law enforcement agencies to be consistent on preventing the recent illegal logging incidents, reveal the crimes committed and increase the effectiveness of investigation.