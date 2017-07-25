LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-07-17

LONDON, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.01% to $1926.1, copper price up by 0.02% to $6036.12, lead price up by 0.03% to $2243.63, nickel price stood at $9615.05, tin price stood at $20175.32, zinc price up by 0.03% to $2765.21, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.