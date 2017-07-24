Armenian Army representatives participate in military games and military topography competition in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian Army are involved in the 2nd all-army military games which launched in Kyrgyzstan on July 23, the Defense Ministry told Armenpress.

“The Armenian Armed Forces continue actively taking part in all observations and official meetings between the armies of the CIS member states.

In this framework, the Armenian Army representatives are engaged in the 2nd all-army military games launched in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan on July 23 which will be completed on August 1, as well as they are taking part in the ‘Reliable Orientation’ military topography service’s competition of the armed forces of the CIS member states in Borovichi (Russia) from July 24 to 28.

According to the 2017 plan of the Council of the Defense Ministers of the CIS member states, head of the physical preparedness and sports division of the Armenian Armed Forces will take part in the session of the Council’s sports committee in Kyrgyzstan on July 30”, the Defense Ministry’s statement said.