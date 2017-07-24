Norduz-Meghri joint operation to increase Iran-Armenia trade turnover

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The main purpose of the bill of the joint operation of Norduz-Meghri gate is to launch perspective economic agreements, expert on Iran Armen Israyelyan told a press conference today.

“This relates to increasing of bilateral commercial turnover volumes and implementation of various programs in the economic branch. The joint operation of the Norduz-Meghri gate is aimed at the implementation of transit cargo shipments, namely shipments en route from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea”, he said, adding that it will also increase the investment appeal of both countries for international investors.

The expert said a task force will be created for rapid customer service in order to avoid double operations in border checkpoints and swiftly carry out customs procedures.

“In addition, Armenia and Iran will exchange information on smuggling cases, in order to rapidly solve the problems which might occur at the border”, Israyelyan said.

He said a significant growth has been seen in the Iranian-Armenian trade turnover in the recent years.

In 2016, the commercial turnover (non oil products) amounted 170 million dollars, compared to the 120-130 million of 2015.

“In the past couple of years a number of economic processes happened – the visa regime was lifted between Iran and Armenia, the 500 dollar insurance payment for inbound vehicles from Iran to Armenia was revises and decreased to 90 dollars etc. This also contributed to the development of tourism”, he said.