President Sargsyan visits Tsakhkadzor to watch “Best Sports Family” finals

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attended today the final competitions for the 14th annual presidential “Best Sports Family” Award in Tsakhkadzor’s Olympic Sports Complex.

The competition comprised three stages in 4 different age groups and six sports.

1516 families (4548 persons) from Artsakh and Armenia participated in the first stage. 144 families qualified for the finals. The finalists included 23 families with disabilities.

President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the winners of the event, bestowing Cups, souvenirs, certificates and monetary awards.

All finalists received gifts from the president.

The organizers of the event gave a souvenir-cup to the president for his support and encouragement.

From February to December of this year, over 80 thousand children and people with disabilities will participate in the “Best Sports pre-school facility”, “Best Athlete with disability”, “Best Sports Facility For Children’s Care and Protection” competitions, and the new large-scale sports events, according to the organizers.

The President made remarks at the event, congratulating all participants and the winners.

President Sargsyan thanked the ministry of sports and youth affairs, the ministry of territorial administration, the Mayor of Yerevan, governors of the country’s provinces, president of the Olympic committee for organizing the event.

“Congratulations to all of you, I am very grateful”, the president said.