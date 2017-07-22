10th Pan-Homenetmen Games athletes visit V. Sargsyan Military University

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The 10th Pan-Homenetmen Games are set to kick off in Armenia on July 22.

Homenetmen is a pan-Armenian Diaspora organization devoted to sports and scouting.

Athletes of the event visited the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University, where Major General Armen Ghahramanyan, the university’s director, delivered a lecture for them.

The athletes who arrived from 19 countries, aged 14-35, will compete in Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Futsal, Table Tennis, Swimming, Chess, Track & Field.