10th Pan-Homenetmen Games athletes visit V. Sargsyan Military University
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The 10th Pan-Homenetmen Games are set to kick off in Armenia on July 22.
Homenetmen is a pan-Armenian Diaspora organization devoted to sports and scouting.
Athletes of the event visited the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University, where Major General Armen Ghahramanyan, the university’s director, delivered a lecture for them.
The athletes who arrived from 19 countries, aged 14-35, will compete in Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Futsal, Table Tennis, Swimming, Chess, Track & Field.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 15:54 Russian arms supply to Azerbaijan raised during meetings with Moscow officials, says Armenian senior MP
- 15:28 Armenian village kindergarten under Azerbaijani gunfire, Baku continues deliberate targeting of civilians
- 15:02 Russian language status matter is out of question, says senior MP
- 14:41 Armenian Movie Week in Iran to feature genocide-themed Map of Salvation
- 14:10 President Sargsyan visits Tsakhkadzor to watch “Best Sports Family” finals
- 13:38 Relative calm in line of contact during past week, Artsakh military says
- 13:18 10th Pan-Homenetmen Games athletes visit V. Sargsyan Military University
- 13:09 France’s Valence mayor welcomes Bako Sahakyan’s re-election as Artsakh president
- 12:47 Mayor vows infrastructure & tourism development for Armenian resort town Tsakhkadzor
- 12:21 Armenian Olympic silver medalist Mihran Harutyunyan undergoes successful shoulder surgery
- 12:15 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in 6 months amount 9000 with over 120K rounds fired
- 12:03 Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Southern Caucasus
- 11:21 Armenian justice minister meets with Czech counterpart in Prague
- 11:18 PM visits Tavush province, highlights provision of modern & quality education
- 11:08 European Stocks down - 21-07-17
- 11:07 US stocks down - 21-07-17
- 11:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-07-17
- 11:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 21-07-17
- 11:03 Oil Prices Down - 21-07-17
- 07.21-21:59 95 years after vengeance against Djemal Pasha: Armen Gevorgyan’s thoughts on Armenian Genocide and his meetings with Hasan Djemal
- 07.21-21:02 White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns
- 07.21-20:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-07-17
- 07.21-20:34 Asian Stocks - 21-07-17
- 07.21-20:06 Khachatryan family from Gyumri welcomes 11th baby
- 07.21-19:50 Minister Hakobyan says UN needs to adopt convention on Diaspora
- 07.21-19:29 Luys Foundation scholarship student proposes to establish gallery in Yerevan’s Kond tunnel
- 07.21-19:02 Luys Foundation scholarship student assures world should be better introduced on Armenia’s resources
- 07.21-18:46 Armenia sets 6% minimum profitability threshold to increase profitability of commercial companies
- 07.21-18:36 Parliament and Amberd Research Center sign memorandum of cooperation
- 07.21-18:20 Theater artistic directors interested in having new actors, says President Sargsyan
- 07.21-17:56 President Sargsyan expresses hope for hockey development in Armenia
- 07.21-17:46 President Sargsyan promises Luys Foundation’s student to create wider opportunities for developing new ideas in Artsakh
- 07.21-17:20 President Sargsyan hosts principal curator of “Standard” International Triennial of Contemporary Art
- 07.21-17:18 Armenia is international security exporting country – Armen Ashotyan
- 07.21-16:56 US Kansas National Guard medical & hazardous material experts to train firefighters in Armenia
16:51, 07.20.2017
Viewed 5012 times Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 4133 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
11:12, 07.15.2017
Viewed 2257 times ‘I don’t even think about returning to prison’: Scholar Nishanyan vows to thoroughly tell about incident
12:10, 07.19.2017
Viewed 2138 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan visits Armenian Homenetmen LA, meets youth and NBA star Carmelo Anthony
09:48, 07.20.2017
Viewed 2020 times Armenian Eagles Foundation from USA supports bordering villages with business financing