Armenian Olympic silver medalist Mihran Harutyunyan undergoes successful shoulder surgery

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Mihran Harutyunyan, the Greco-Roman wrestler who won silver at the Rio Olympics, underwent a successful shoulder surgery.

The surgery was performed in Poland, and doctors said they will be able tore-evaluate his condition after three weeks.

Harutyunyan underwent another surgery back in 2016 in Germany.

During the Rio Olympics, the Armenian wrestler was performing with injuries.