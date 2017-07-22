Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Armenian Olympic silver medalist Mihran Harutyunyan undergoes successful shoulder surgery


YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Mihran Harutyunyan, the Greco-Roman wrestler who won silver at the Rio Olympics, underwent a successful shoulder surgery.

The surgery was performed in Poland, and doctors said they will be able tore-evaluate his condition after three weeks.

Harutyunyan underwent another surgery back in 2016 in Germany.

During the Rio Olympics, the Armenian wrestler was performing with injuries.

 



