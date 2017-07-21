Khachatryan family from Gyumri welcomes 11th baby
GYUMRI, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Khachatryan family from Gyumri welcomed the 11th baby.
The baby boy Davit was born with 3kg 600 grams weight. He has five sisters and five brothers.
The father of the family is a craftsman, is engaged in renovation of apartments and furniture production.
In an interview to Armenpress, mother of the new-born baby Lilit Khachatryan didn’t complain on any problems. “I would advise all mothers to have many children. Yes, there are some difficulties, but all difficulties must be overcome”, the mother said.
Armenuhi Mkhoyan
