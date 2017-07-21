Luys Foundation graduates should more effectively be part of country’s development, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Today President Serzh Sargsyan met with the students of the Luys Foundation.

One of the students asked the president about the changes in the foundation’s strategy, and the president responded by saying he wants that the male scholarship master’s students of the Luys Foundation to have served in the military.

“We want the beneficiaries of the foundation to have their contribution in the development of Armenia, meaning after graduating from foreign universities to stay and work in Armenia for a certain period of time.

I find that the foundation must work harmoniously with the ongoing changes in the country. We are implementing a program, according to which all young people [male] studying in universities should either service in the military during [their studies], or serve as officers for a certain period after graduating. We want the foundation’s graduates to more effectively participate in the development of the country”, the president said.

Since 2009, Luys Foundation supported more than 500 students to receive education in the most prestigious universities around the world.